"Tony Khan was CM Punk’s b**ch" - Wrestling fans hilariously roast AEW President over conspiracy behind 42-year-old star's unexplained absence

Tony Khan and CM Punk are at a crossroads after what happened at the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum. Fans on Twitter have been having their say regarding the relationship between the two.

Following All Out, Tony Khan sat alongside the Second City Saint, who proceeded to bury Colt Cabana, the EVPs, and Hangman Adam Page. This has caused a major stir in the wrestling world and is still a dominant topic in wrestling news.

Numerous reports have come out regarding the aftermath of this incident. Multiple stories have come out, but Colt Cabana's appearance on AEW Dynamite has fans certain that the Voice of the Voiceless is done with All Elite Wrestling.

Fans have speculated that Colt Cabana was kept off AEW shows because of CM Punk, and Tony Khan concedes to all of Punk's requests.

Junkie 🕳 🐇 @wwe_wwf_Junkie According to rag sheets, having Copa Cabana wrestle this week was a morale boost for the locker room.



The way I see it, it proves that @tonykhan was @cmpunk’s b**ch and he purposely kept Colt off TV to appease Phil.



How else do you explain Colt’s absence while Phil was there? According to rag sheets, having Copa Cabana wrestle this week was a morale boost for the locker room.The way I see it, it proves that @tonykhan was @cmpunk’s b**ch and he purposely kept Colt off TV to appease Phil. How else do you explain Colt’s absence while Phil was there?

🤘😎 @DuckinFickhead



🤘😎 @DuckinFickhead



@WrestlePurists So in other words... @TheJimCornette was right again... @TonyKhan is running "Make A Wish" in the locker room. Bringing @ColtCabana back was just a charity hand out.Cabana has been doing this and STAYED AT THE SAME LEVEL for 20 years. Meanwhile, @CMPunk became a Global star

Kad @SpacemanKad @wwe_wwf_Junkie @TonyKhan @CMPunk I bet jeribloat ordered tony bring cabana in for him to stick it in punk's face. And tony must've obliged like the servant he is.

Gabe @solidG240 @WrestlePurists So does this mean Tony khan indeed kept him off the show to make cm punk happy

Junkie 🕳 🐇 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @theremorse9 @TonyKhan @CMPunk That's not the point. When you allow your own talent to dictate who should be on TV, you already lost the battle. Plus khan denied this and last Wednesday proved it was true.

Arkhanm @theremorse9 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @TonyKhan @CMPunk For sure. 100% agree with you. I believe that the Young Bucks and the rest of the guys are taking advantage of Tony, too. There's no reason why people like Cabana, Nyla Rose, Fuego Del Sol, Luther and others should have a contract. He has soo many useless people under contract..

Slim_Duggan @LionHeart1600 @Unpaid__Critic The picture speaks volumes @TonyKhan .. nobody is buying tickets to see Jericho, Colt Cabana, Bucks, or Omega.. the buildings were sold out when @CMPunk came in..

With the discourse surrounding the company, Tony Khan and the Chicago native shows no signs of stopping. It is set to dominate the news in the coming days as well.

Matt Hardy believes The Elite were the victims in the AEW Brawl Out against CM Punk

Matt Hardy, on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, insisted that The Elite were the victims of the Brawl Out incident involving CM Punk and Ace Steel:

“It’s gonna be very interesting to see The Elite back, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. I’m very happy they’re back. I will say this right here and right now, those guys didn’t do anything wrong in the situation. If anything, they were the victims. I’m telling you that from a first person perspective. I was there. I witnessed it all. I love all three of those guys. I’ve known Matt and Nick forever. I’ve just gotten to know Kenny while I’ve worked with AEW, but I am very happy they are returning to TV and they’re back and they’re back in the mix. They deserve to be in the mix.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Colt Cabana's appearance on Dynamite was met with a lot of positive reactions from people within and outside All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what happens with The Elite and CM Punk in the upcoming weeks.

