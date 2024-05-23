Tony Khan comments on his AEW Dynamite return

AEW President Tony Khan made his return to television on the latest episode of Dynamite. He has since taken to social media to send a message.

In the promotion's hottest storyline heading into Double or Nothing 2024, The Elite has been attempting to drain out "toxicity" from the All Elite Wrestling locker room. After hiring Lance Archer and The Righteous to take out FTR and Bryan Danielson on last week's episode of Collision, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson recruited Satnam Singh to hurt The American Dragon in a singles match on this week's Dynamite.

The bout between Singh and Danielson ended in a DQ after Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett attacked the former WWE Champion. The Young Bucks then made their way down to the ring to carry on their assault on Danielson, who tried to fight back until he was overwhelmed by Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry.

Before they could continue their assault, Darby Allin was seen arriving in a car driven by All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan. The former TNT Champion, who had been banned from the venue earlier in the show, rescued Danielson, armed with a flamethrower, and forced The Elite to retreat.

After making his first appearance on Dynamite since being taken out by The Elite last month, Khan took to X/Twitter to wittily comment on his return:

"Yes I do have a valid driver's license! #AEWDynamite on TBS," wrote Tony Khan.

Check out the tweet below:

The Elite will face Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, FTR, and Darby Allin) in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024.