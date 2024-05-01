Tony Khan comments on former WWE star’s remarks about popular AEW star

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on a former WWE Superstar's controversial takes on a top star of his promotion. The star being referenced is Will Osreay.

Will Ospreay joined the AEW as a full-time star in March 2023. Since then, he has been delivering great promos and top-notch matches. Last month, Will and Triple H took snide shots at each other.

Kevin Nash, a former WCW and WWE star, said The Aerial Assassin is 'Indy-riffic' after his comments towards Triple H and also advised the latter to get in better shape.

Speaking on Z100, Tony Khan certainly disagreed with Nash and claimed that he has been working hard in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I think Kevin Nash was a great wrestler. His opinions on wrestling, I'm not sure I agree with them. He's had some takes on Will Ospreay that I definitely don't agree with. I'd be remiss if I don't bring that up. I think Will Ospreay is one of the best young wrestlers in the world. We're really fortunate to have Will Ospreay in AEW. He's been coming in week in and week out and working so hard, having great matches," Tony said. [H/T - WrestleInc.]

Kevin Nash advised AEW star Will Ospreay to get in shape

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, veteran Kevin claimed that athletes in the independent scene should take care of their bodies. He also suggested The Aerial Assassin get in better shape.

“See, Ospreay’s their star. If Wembley’s the show in September, you got to crown Ospreay there and that should be your number one goal, is to make him the face of your company because he’s ‘the guy.’ Though at the same time, I watched a little bit of Smackdown and I watched AJ, and it’s like Ospreay needs to get in better shape… Everybody looks like indie guys because no one looks like they take care of themselves. He just turned 30, yeah, c’mon, man."

Will Ospreay is slated to face Roderick Strong at AEW Double or Nothing for the International Championship later this month.