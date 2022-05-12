Tony Khan comments on the importance of Twitter in wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on the power of Twitter in professional wrestling. He noted that we should all fully embrace it.

The co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars is a very active participant in the microblogging website. He has even used the platform to take fans' suggestions to improve the presentation of AEW's weekly television shows.

Khan made an appearance on Shane Strickland's Swerve City podcast. He spoke about the strength of wrestling fans on social media. The 39-year-old noted that the platform has been able to unite a diverse set of wrestling audiences.

“All kinds of people unite and bond every week over wrestling on Twitter, every day. Honestly, the fact is Twitter is a place with a lot of engagement, and I think we should embrace, for us, that for wrestling there are a lot of people who care about wrestling on there, wrestlers and fans. They have found a really special connection, and it holds up every single week where wrestling is the top trending thing on the platform on a Wednesday night and a Friday night.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It will be interesting to see if incorporating suggestions from fans leads to an overall better program for All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out the results for Dynamite here.

Tony Khan hopes Twitter continues to be an excellent place for Wrestling Fans

On the same edition of Swerve City, Tony Khan and Shane Strickland discussed the changes Twitter might have under Elon Musk's ownership. The Co-Owner of Fulham F.C. stated that he hopes the wrestling community continues to flourish.

“I just hope it’s still a great place for wrestling fans and wrestlers to come together,” Tony said. “A lot of people have negative experiences with it too, but people keep coming back. There’s a big community of wrestling fans on Twitter, so hopefully, he will do great with it. For all the negatives, I think there are overwhelming positives about wrestling on Twitter.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan & Crew will be presenting their latest pay-per-view Double or Nothing on May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan will incorporate ideas from Wrestling Twitter for the upcoming event.

What are your thoughts on Wrestling Twitter? Do you think it has made the wrestling community better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh