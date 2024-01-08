Tony Khan comments on the passing of one of AEW's "favorite friends"

AEW President Tony Khan might be known for his hostility towards WWE, but he has been shown to truly care about his talent and fans. The 41-year-old recently addressed the passing of a special AEW fan ahead of the company's return to Jacksonville.

All Elite Wrestling has maintained a loyal following since its founding in 2019. Tragically, one of its ardent supporters recently passed away. The fan, Ryan, suffered from Huntington's disease and was often accommodated at live events by the company's Community Outreach Coordinator, Amanda Huber, in association with the KultureCity nonprofit.

After his recent passing, his mother reached out to thank AEW, Tony Khan, and the talent for supporting and cheering her son on. Khan took to X to express his condolences while reacting to Kathy's message:

"Kathy, we're so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you + your family. You + Ryan have been some of our favourite friends, it was always a great pleasure to see Ryan at the AEW shows cheering for the wrestlers. He'll be missed, his presence at @dailysplace will be immortalized."

Tony Khan also talked about the future of MJF and the rumors of WWE negotiating with Warner Bros. Discovery

Tony Khan is aware of the situation and has spoken openly about the possibility of WWE ending up on Warner Bros. Discovery. For Khan, WWE talking to the network is normal and "part of the sport." On the latest episode of Going Ring Ep. 45 with New4Jax, he said:

"I think everyone talks about contracts and free agency and things of that nature. I think everyone is aware that everyone is going to talk to everyone in the media next year. There will undoubtedly be many opportunities. We've had a great history with Warner Brothers Discovery and continue to produce great audiences. We will be in a very good position next year.”

Tony Khan conducted several interviews in recent days. Another controversial issue is the future of MJF, whose deal with AEW supposedly expired on January 1, although many believe that he has already re-signed. When asked why MJF was not part of the All Elite Wrestling roster, Khan responded:

"I can say that MJF has been a big part of AEW for the first five years. And through those five years, without a doubt, he has been one of our great homegrown stars... and he is someone that we value. I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, if the contractual situation allows it."

