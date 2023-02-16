Tony Khan comments on potentially allowing former WWE Champion to work outside AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has allowed his wrestlers to travel around the world to compete for different companies, but would he allow one of his top stars to compete in wrestling's most grueling tournament?

The star in question is Bryan Danielson, who has previously expressed his desire to compete in New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax tournament, a round-robin style competition that puts the best that NJPW has to offer against each other across a three to four-week period.

Previous winners include NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kenny Omega.

Bryan Danielson wants to put himself against the best the world has to offer, but during an interview on the "In the Kliq" podcast, Tony Khan said it would be tough to lose the American Dragon for a prolonged amount of time.

"To be honest. I think it would be great in many ways, but Bryan Danielson, it's quite possible, could be AEW World Champion. Either way, I mean, I think it'd be hard for him to disappear from the show, especially as the AEW World Champion. I'm not sure he'll be able to get away from the show that much." (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan did let All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer compete in the 2022 installment of the tournament. He even allowed Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta to compete in the 2022 installment of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, the junior heavyweight version of the G1 Climax.

Bryan Danielson will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at Revolution

After maintaining an unbeaten record throughout the first few weeks of 2023, Bryan Danielson finally earned himself a shot at MJF and the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th.

The match will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match, marking only the second time All Elite Wrestling has had the stipulation in its history, with the first being between Kenny Omega and PAC in February 2020.

Danielson has previously challenged for All Elite Wrestling's top prize on three different occasions but has yet to win the big one.

