'I'm just really, really thankful for him doing this' - Tony Khan comments on Shaq working with AEW

This week on AEW Dynamite, Shaq made his debut for the promotion by wrestling alongside Jade Cargill in a mixed tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Shaq and Cargill ended up winning the match, but the highlight of the match was Shaq taking a table bump following a cross body from Rhodes. This caused them both to fall through two tables outside of th, putting Shaq out for the remainder of the match.

Recently, AEW President Tony Khan sat down with Forbe's Alfred Konuwa for an interview. During the interview, the Jaguars' owner touched upon a number of topics ahead of AEW Revolution this Sunday night, but a major takeaway was Khan expressing his gratitude for Shaq.

“This is really cool that Shaq’s doing this. Shaq is a really great person, he didn’t do this for money, he’s like a really great friend. He’s been very kind to us and I’m just really, really thankful for him doing this. I wouldn’t book him in future matches or speak on his behalf about what he’d be doing, but I’m just very honored that he’s going to be with us [on AEW Dynamite.]"

Tony Khan gave a great interview and tremendous insight while talking up this Sunday's #AEWRevolution pay-per-view. https://t.co/15sf4DHPm0 — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) March 5, 2021

This was Shaq's second time competing inside of the squared circle. He was also part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Shaq has added his name to the list of wrestlers who have competed in both AEW and WWE.

As Tony Khan mentioned, he cannot speak on behalf of Shaq so as of now, there are no confirmed future appearances for Shaq. Certinaly his strange disappearance from the ambulance on Wednesday leaves room for a future return.

AEW will present its first pay-per-view of 2021 this Sunday

AEW Revolution

This Sunday, March 7, AEW will be hosting the second-ever edition of AEW Revolution. This follows last year's Revolution, which was considered by many to be the best wrestling pay-per-view of 2020.

AEW is heading into the pay-per-view strong after drawing in over 900,000 viewers two days ago for their Dynamite broadcast.

As of now, 9 matches have been set for the event. All of the company's championships will be on the line.

.@JonMoxley said all roads in wrestling go through him. But, that road is covered in barbed wire & landmines as Moxley takes on the champion @KennyOmegamanX at #AEWRevolution in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch! Sunday, March 7 LIVE on PPV 8/7c pic.twitter.com/gPKFBXwSC9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021

Revolution will take place in Jacksonville at Daily's Place and over 1,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.