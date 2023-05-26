Tony Khan comments on WWE NXT Battleground going up against AEW Double or Nothing this weekend

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on Double or Nothing and WWE NXT Battleground going head-to-head on May 28.

This has been a very eventful week in wrestling for AEW and WWE, but it isn't over yet, as this weekend, three blockbuster pay-per-views with stacked match cards will be available for fans to view. These are WWE Night of Champions, NXT Battleground, and AEW Double or Nothing. For the first time in a while, fans will get to see AEW and WWE go up against each other since the famous Wednesday Wars which pitted Dynamite and NXT against each other.

In his talk with the media ahead of Double or Nothing, Tony Khan addressed the situation with NXT and AEW. He mentioned that he enjoys the competition and he looks forward to the coming weekend.

"It’s been that feeling from day one, since we launched a TV show. It actually, probably changed a little bit on April 14, 2021, and now with this, it feels like the old days in some ways. I’m always very eager to compete in whatever arena I’m in," said Khan.

He also wished good luck to NXT and is confident that Double or Nothing will do well.

"People running events at some similar times, I don’t know if that’s necessarily unethical. I don’t have a big problem with it. I wish everybody the best, and I expect we will do the best show on Sunday. I think there will be a big audience for AEW Double or Nothing." [H/T Fightful]

Shawn Michaels commented on the reignition of Wednesday Wars with AEW

During WWE's recent NXT Battleground media call, Shawn Michaels addressed the situation with the Jacksonville-based promotion and NXT sharing the same pay-per-view time and date.

He then mentioned that this was purely a coincidence and that he was not the one making the decision. He clarified that this was not done to compete with the rival promotion.

"To the best of my knowledge, no. For me, and for us, the WWE as a whole, clearly there are people far more important than me that make decisions that they don't tell me about. For us, this was about a big Memorial Day weekend for WWE." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen how the three events will end up doing as Tony Khan and Triple H will look to come out on top in this battle.

