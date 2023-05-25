Shawn Michaels comments on future of WWE events clashing with AEW pay-per-views

The war between WWE notably recently began to combatively book Premium Live Events to combatively book against AEW. However, according to Shawn Michaels, at least NXT will no longer be doing this.

The Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and NXT revitalized competition in the pro wrestling industry. During this time period, both Tony Khan and Triple H seemed to put on the best shows they could possibly book, but in the end, AEW defeated the Yellow-And-Gold brand.

During WWE's recent NXT Battleground media call, Shawn Michaels addressed the concerns of the promotion's aggressive booking against AEW and assuring listeners that it is a thing of the past.

"To the best of my knowledge, no. For me, and for us, the WWE as a whole, clearly there are people far more important than me that make decisions that they don't tell me about. For us, this was about a big Memorial Day weekend for WWE."

Downtime Bros @downtimebros It's OFFICIAL - #WWENXT is moving to Tuesday nights! And so ends the Wednesday Night Wars. If anyone's got any doubt as to who won - AEW: 62 vs NXT: 9... It's OFFICIAL - #WWENXT is moving to Tuesday nights! And so ends the Wednesday Night Wars. If anyone's got any doubt as to who won - AEW: 62 vs NXT: 9... https://t.co/a0M1D8TLsU

After explaining that the promotion didn't intend to put pressure on AEW, Michaels then claimed that he personally doesn't want competition.

"I would love to have as many standalone weekends on us as we can get. No different than having to go up against the (NBA & NHL) playoffs for the last several weeks. As much as I'm a basketball fan or NHL fan, it thrills me when the playoffs are done. The less competition we can get, the better." (H/T: Fightful).

Shawn Michael's monumental WWE career has resulted in many of his peers placing him on their personal "Mount Rushmore of Wrestling." Recently, AEW's Chris Jericho called HBK the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Former WWE star Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) believes that Jeff Jarrett was a better showman than Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid was best known for his flashy attire and out-of-this-world personality, but DoubleJ was no slouch in this regard either. During his early years, The Chosen One also utilized a flashy outfit but had a guitar to bash heads in on top of this.

During an appearance on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Stevens recalled why he was a bigger fan of Jeff Jarrett than Shawn Michaels during his childhood.

"The Double J character, the showmanship? When I was growing up, that was my favorite wrestler. Double J, oh my God, in terms of showmanship, I think he was better than Shawn [Michaels]. (...) With the horse and the light-up glasses? The outfits he had? Oh, my God. The only one that came close in terms of showmanship, not in-ring ability, was Johnny B Badd." (04:33 onward)

While fans will likely have their own favorite between the two WWE Hall of Famers, it seems that Stevens sees many similarities between the two. Notably, Jeff Jarrett still competes in AEW today, which could allow him to leave a much more lasting legacy than Shawn Michaels.

