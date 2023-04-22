Chris Jericho names WWE legend as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time

AEW star Chris Jericho believes a particular WWE legend was an even better Intercontinental Champion than him.

The Intercontinental title in WWE, despite not being the top prize, has a long history of spectacular champions. Several high-profile names like Bret Hart, Ultimate Warrior, Razor Ramon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, and Shawn Michaels have held the belt at one point. A large number of these stars further went on to become World Champions as well.

The title is currently held by Gunther, who has proven himself to be a dominant force on the roster. The Ring General is yet to suffer his first loss ever since moving to the main roster.

While the list of former Intercontinental Champions is a long one, Chris Jericho believes there is only one person who deserves to be called the greatest of all time. Taking to Twitter, The Demo God made his thoughts clear on the subject with only three letters.

"HBK," Jericho tweeted.

Chris Jericho previously heaped praise on WWE legend The Undertaker as well

The current AEW star still remembers his former WWE co-workers fondly, as evidenced by his comments about The Undertaker.

Speaking on his Talk is Jericho podcast, The Ocho recalled a triple threat match he had with Big Show and The Phenom in 2009. Jericho stated that he was hungover from the night before, but that didn't stop The Undertaker from having a stellar match involving him.

"But it’s like, Undertaker, smack, smack, smack and we had this match and when I came back through the curtain, I remember he was just sitting in a chair with his straps down and he was just like, ‘Yup, that’s money,’ and I was like, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ " [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

