"I was f**king so hungover" - Former WWE Champion recalls his first match against The Undertaker on SmackDown

The Undertaker wrestled numerous remarkable matches during his prime in WWE. To this day, some of the best bouts the Stamford-based promotion has produced feature the now-retired Hall of Famer.

AEW star Chris Jericho recently revealed how disappointed he was that he never had a high-profile storyline with The Deadman. The lack of a 1-on-1 feud between the two stars came despite both legends being part of the same brand at one point.

Speaking on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho recalled his first-ever one-on-one encounter against Taker on WWE SmackDown in the United Kingdom back in 2009. The bout was booked on the road to Survivor Series, where Y2J and his then-tag partner Big Show wrestled The Phenom in a triple threat match:

"The one kind of (dream match) that I did wrestle… basically once was Undertaker. We had a great match on SmackDown and I remember when I came back — I was super hungover too. We were in England and it was my birthday the night before and I was f**king so hungover."

Jericho then briefly touched on the duo's interaction backstage following the contest:

"But it’s like, Undertaker, smack, smack, smack and we had this match and when I came back through the curtain, I remember he was just sitting in a chair with his straps down and he was just like, ‘Yup, that’s money,’ and I was like, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ " [H/T: POST Wrestling]

While Taker went on to win both matches, he wound up dropping the World Heavyweight Championship to Chris Jericho at the Elimination Chamber event in February 2010.

Chris Jericho on the biggest missed opportunity in WWE history

Much like The Phenom, Chris Jericho's run in WWE was filled with intense bouts and storylines that still have incredible rewatch value.

Y2J expressed disappointment at not facing Taker 1-on-1 on pay-per-view because they didn't get an opportunity to tell a great story:

"It’s like when I worked with (Bryan) Danielson this year, it’s like we’ve been in the same company for ten years in WWE, we never had a match. Undertaker and I never had a f**king pay-per-view match. Just this one match because he was always on SmackDown when I was on Raw, vice versa. Every time we’d cross paths was always great. I actually even won the title from him once in Elimination Chamber but, we never had a singles pay-per-view match and feud and to me, that’s one of the biggest misses in WWE history because I know we would have had a great story and a great angle." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

In the build-up to Elimination Chamber on SmackDown, Chris Jericho and The Undertaker wrestled their second and final singles match, under no disqualification stipulation. The bout was won by Y2J after outside interference by Edge.

It was originally announced ahead of WWE's first Saudi show in 2018, the Greatest Royal Rumble, that the duo would face each other in a casket match. However, Jericho was ultimately replaced by Rusev.

