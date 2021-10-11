"I’ll never take it that far" – AEW official compares himself to Eric Bischoff challenging Vince McMahon to a fight

Tony Khan believes AEW challenging WWE next week would be an opportunity to prove that they can put on a better wrestling show than them.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Jonathan Snowden, a well-known MMA journalist, reminded everyone of the time when Eric Bischoff challenged Vince McMahon to a fight in WCW back in the day.

He added that people weren't upset back then as they're now with Tony Khan putting Mr. McMahon on notice over SmackDown and Rampage going head to head next week:

TheRealSnowden @JESnowden People are for real mad that AEW's Tony Khan is up for the WWE's challenge next Friday.Did people get their feelings hurt back in the day when Bischoff challenged Vince to a fight on live TV?I think not, but maybe I'm giving us old-school fans more credit than we deserve. People are for real mad that AEW's Tony Khan is up for the WWE's challenge next Friday.Did people get their feelings hurt back in the day when Bischoff challenged Vince to a fight on live TV?I think not, but maybe I'm giving us old-school fans more credit than we deserve.

AEW President Tony Khan replied saying that people expressed their anger on Eric Bischoff, given his online heat added fuel to the fire.

Khan further explained that he'd never make things personal, and that he didn't intend to physically outsmart the WWE Chairman either. However, AEW will go all out to prove they provide the best wrestling product:

"Dude, people online were absolutely furious over that in 98. Eric already had crazy online heat before that too. I’ll never take it that far; I’ve never claimed I could physically best Vince, I just think AEW can put on a better wrestling show than them & I want people to know it," Tony Khan replied.

It's worth noting that SmackDown's episode next week will be a two-and-a-half-hour show, leaving that extra 30 minutes to compete with AEW Rampage.

Fans of both the promotions have since split on Twitter, engaging in an argument over which company will outsmart the other.

Regardless of what happens, it is safe to assume that both the promotions will be coming with all guns blazing next Friday.

AEW has lined up a stacked edition for Rampage next week

AEW has lined up an action-packed show, which will see three exciting matches. CM Punk will be in action as he takes on Matt Sydal in a singles match.

Trios match pitting Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager of the Inner Circle against Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos. And last but not least, The Bunny will face Ruby Soho.

