Tony Khan compares former WWE Champion to Sting; says he's a "kind" and "positive" person

AEW is setting the stage for its upcoming pay-per-view Full Gear, which will take place on November 18, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Ahead of the event, Tony Khan gave an online media briefing, during which he answered a variety of questions relating to Full Gear.

On being asked about Adam Copeland by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal, Tony Khan heaped praise on the Rated R Superstar. The CEO of the Jacksonville-based company spoke highly about the former WWE Champion's knack for wrestling and his stature in the professional wrestling world.

Drawing comparisons with the WCW legend Sting, Khan said that Copeland is a great human with an immensely positive attitude.

"I've really enjoyed working with Adam Copeland. He has got a great mind for wrestling, it's very fitting that he's working with Sting and Darby Allin. He's a lot like Sting in that he could be such an imposing figure, but when you get to know him, he's got such a great heart, great values, is honest, and is such a kind, positive person," said Tony Khan.

Adam Copeland will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on the trio of Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and the TNT Champion Christian Cage on Saturday at AEW's Full Gear.

