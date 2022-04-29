Tony Khan comments on wrestling botches over NFL Draft picks

AEW President Tony Khan recently said he finds botches in wrestling more annoying than losing an NFL Draft pick.

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars will hold the first pick of the draft. The 2022 NFL Draft pick commenced on April 28 and will continue till April 30. WWE stars Titus O' Neil & The Miz will represent their hometown teams on the last day of the draft pick.

On his latest interaction with Josh Martinez of Z100, the AEW President said it was more frustrating to have a botch in wrestling that could be steered clear. He added that the NFL draft was easier as one has control over their picks:

"I think when there's an avoidable botch because that's part of the draft process and you have to be ready for that. You don't control what happens in the draft. There's 31 other teams and you can't take it for granted. That's happened many times, a player that I really was wanting us to draft, and they get picked right before we pick." (H/T - Fightful)

He further stated that fans' experience is crucial for wrestling:

"With avoidable stuff, that's more in your control. But, you know, the one thing you don't want in wrestling is for fans to have a bad time. So I think in pro football, you're playing 31 other NFL teams, and there's so many great coaches and great players out there that so much is out of your control." (H/T - Fightful)

Tony Khan and Takami Ohbarik collaborate on upcoming Forbidden Door event in June

Tony Khan, President of AEW, and Takami Ohbarik, President of NJPW, announced the first-ever crossover event this year.

The Forbidden Door event is scheduled to take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This unusual crossover enables talent from both brands to merge the varied wrestling styles. Many AEW talent has been associated with NJPW in the initial stages of their careers, like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Lance Archer.

In the same interview with Josh Martinez of Z100, Khan stated his excitement for the Philly Street Fight on AEW Dynamite between Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida. Khan also said he's excited about CM Punk being a commentator for the qualifying match between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in the Owen Hart Tournament.

At the Forbidden Door event, titles from both promotions will be on the line, raising the stakes for the participants. Stars like Minoru Suzuki, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima have already appeared in previous editions on AEW Dynamite and are no strangers to their competitive counterparts.

