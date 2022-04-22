Titus O'Neil and The Miz to represent hometown teams in NFL Draft

WWE Superstars Titus O'Neil and The Miz will represent their hometown franchises and selections in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft next week in Las Vegas.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to commence on April 28 till April 30, 2022, and the season will kick off on September 8, 2022. There are seven rounds in the draft wherein 32 teams are awarded one pick per round. Over three days, 262 players are selected.

In an official announcement by WWE, Titus O'Neil and The Miz shared their insights on the upcoming NFL draft. The WWE Global Brand Ambassador said he's honored to represent his hometown team. O'Neil cited his excitement about the NFL draft taking place on his birthday week and said it was the best gift he could receive:

"This opportunity to announce the name of the next great contributor to our community both on and off the field is an honor that I’ll never forget. It’s also the BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT ever as I get to celebrate on my birthday this very special occasion with the NFL, the Bucs, the Tampa Bay community, and the player selected.”

The A-Lister added that it was a dream come true to play a small role in the franchise's future for his hometown team:

“I'm thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME.”

Titus O'Neil shared a tweet that his birthday week was shaping out pretty well:

NFL team officials Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brent Rossi, Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media, stated their excitement about having the WWE Superstars as part of the event.

Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times tweets on Titus O'Neil's participation in the NFL Draft

On the announcement of the WWE Superstars being a part of the NFL Draft, officials shared their excitement.

Renowned sports journalist for the Tampa Bay Times, Joey Knight, tweeted that a local benefactor and fan of the team will be announcing one of the drafts on his birthday week.

Titus O'Neil received the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Warrior Award and co-hosted WrestleMania 37 with Hulk Hogan. O'Neil is actively involved in charity work outside the ring.

The Miz recently teamed with Logan Paul for a tag team match against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. After 'Mania, Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz in a singles match on WWE RAW.

