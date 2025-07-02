Tony Khan confirms huge AEW return 

AEW President Tony Khan officially confirmed a major return in advance, ahead of All In 2025. There were rumors and speculations regarding the said return for months.
Arguably the biggest AEW event of the year, All In, is confirmed to return to its previous residency. The event first took place at the Wembley Stadium in London in the year 2023 and turned out to be a massive success with one of the largest attendances in history. It returned to Wembley in 2024 and pulled in a great attendance yet again.
This year, All In is slated to take place at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has now confirmed that All Elite Wrestling's biggest event will make its return to Wembley Stadium next year.
Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Tony revealed that the popular rock band Coldplay has booked the Wembley Stadium for the last weekend of August years in advance.
"We're going back to Wembley next year. Coldplay had booked this weekend out years in advance. I can't wait to do Globe Life Field in Dallas, go back to Wembley next year," Khan stated. [H/T: Fightful]
All In took place on the last weekend of August in 2023 and 2024 but shifted to July this year. Fans can expect the event to happen in the same month next year.
AEW All In 2025 matches announced until now
All In Texas is less than two weeks away now, and fans can't wait for the event due to the great match card. It was recently announced that both men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches will be on the show, where the winner could get a title contract. Other major matches announced are as follows:
*Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship
*Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship
*Hangman Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship
More matches are expected to be made official ahead of the Texas event on July 12.
