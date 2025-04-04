Tony Khan confirms masked star has accepted mega AEW Dynasty offer

Tony Khan has confirmed that a masked star has accepted a mega AEW Dynasty offer, and it is not something that one might expect. This has the potential to be a game-changing decision for the star.

Chris Jericho is embroiled in a feud with Bandido, and it all started when he viciously attacked his brother Gravity at AEW Revolution. Jericho went above and beyond last month and it was then that this rivalry started.

With Dynasty coming up, the two stars will face off against each other for the Ring of Honor World Championship. However, Tony Khan has now confirmed that Bandido will have to lose his mask if he loses the match. Taking to X/Twitter, he revealed that Bandido had accepted the offer and wrote:

“This Sunday, April 6 Philadelphia, PA #AEWDynasty ppv ROH World Title vs Mask @IAmJericho vs @bandidowrestler. Bandido has accepted the challenge and he will risk his mask vs the title of his vicious rival, the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty on ppv THIS SUNDAY!”

This is interesting because Tony Khan was asked during the Dynasty Media Call about the match, and he expressed uncertainty regarding Bandido’s response. With his latest announcement, it is now set in stone.

