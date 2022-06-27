Tony Khan confirms next ROH pay-per-view name and location

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed the name, date, and location of the next Ring of Honor pay-per-view, the second under his leadership.

Khan confirmed at the Forbidden Door media scrum that the next ROH PPV would be Death Before Dishonor. The show will take place in Lowell, Massachusetts, at the Tsongas Arena on July 23, 2022.

The event will be the 19th Death Before Dishonor event in ROH history, with its lineage dating back to 2003. The likes of CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Bryan Danielson main evented some of its earliest incarnations.

With the event having just been announced, no matches have been set at the time of writing. However, Khan will surely announce matches for the show over the next few weeks.

What will Tony Khan book for the second ROH show of 2022? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan featured Ring of Honor championships across AEW TV

Because ROH still doesn't have a TV show, Tony Khan has had to make room for ROH titles across AEW's programming, despite having a large roster.

At the time of writing, every ROH title has been showcased on AEW TV at least once, with the top prize showcased in an AEW TV special.

At Battle of the Belts 2, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham successfully defended his title against Dalton Castle, marking the belt's first appearance on AEW TV.

ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe and the ROH Tag Team Champions FTR have defended their titles on multiple episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage, with ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez defending her crown in the main event of Dynamite (May 2022).

With Wheeler Yuta defending his ROH Pure Championship on AEW Dark, it's clear there are plans for these titles, but what could they be? Tune into Death Before Dishonor on July 23 to find out!

