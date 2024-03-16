Tony Khan confirms top AEW star is furious with Mercedes Mone

Tony Khan just confirmed that a top AEW star is furious with Mercedes Mone.

Julia Hart has become one of the top female stars in AEW ever since she joined the House of Black. She has defeated all the top women in AEW and is currently the TBS Champion. Recently, she has been feuding with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander over the TBS Championship.

This week on Dynamite, Hart attacked Nightingale after her victory against Skye Blue. However, Mercedes Mone came running down to the ring to make the save. She even hit her finisher on Hart which didn't seem to please the TBS Championship.

Tony Khan just confirmed that Julia Hart is furious with Mercedes while announcing her match against Trish Adora on AEW Collision.

"TOMORROW, Sat 3/16 @CdnTireCtr Ottawa, ON Saturday Night #AEWCollision TNT tomorrow 8pm ET/7pm CT TBS Title @TheJuliaHart vs @TrishAdora202 Furious after @MercedesVarnado's interference at #AEWBigBusiness, livid TBS Champ Julia Hart collides vs rising star Trish Adora TOMORROW"

Tommy Dreamer reacted to Mercedes Mone's debut

Mercedes Mone's highly anticipated debut turned a lot of heads and got fans talking. Following her debut, many of her former WWE colleagues as well as critics gave their thoughts on the former Sasha Banks. Tommy Dreamer is the latest to react.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his honest opinions on Mercedes' debut in AEW.

"I really really enjoyed it. I was a little shocked that it happened first but then I said, 'if you kinda think about it, most of these things go long, and if you have a whole show before it, then you have to rely on the person speeding up their debut.' I actually was thinking that Sting's leaving was pretty damn perfect and Mercedes' debut was great. She's special, she's been a proven draw when she was in WWE, a proven draw when she went to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and now she's in AEW... Whoever made The CEO music, I would give them a bonus because it's now programmed. It's a chant no matter what, they're going to respond." [From o0:07 to 01:22]

It will be interesting to see if Mone's first storyline in AEW involves Julia Hart and the TBS Championship.

