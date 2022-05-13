Tony Khan confirms WWE Hall of Famer will not join AEW

AEW president Tony Khan has confirmed that, despite rumors circulating and hints being dropped, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will not be joining All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis.

The Hitman does have history with AEW, being the man to unveil the AEW World Championship belt at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. Since then, the likes of CM Punk and FTR have referenced Hart in their matches, with the latter even teasing that the WWE legend would become their manager after they fired Tully Blanchard from the position.

Despite all of this, Tony Khan confirmed in an interview with TSN that The Hitman would be joining AEW. Khan did note that if he was part of the roster, everyone would treasure the idea of working with such an icon of the business:

“Not right now. I think Bret himself said that. First of all, we have a great respect for Bret Hart as a company and as individuals. A lot of the wrestlers here and myself respect Bret Hart as a great person and a great wrestler. He would always be somebody we would treasure whenever he’s around. He was involved in the first Double or Nothing. He said he’s happy at home right now. (H/T: Fightful).

Bret Hart has expressed his appreciation for the tribute FTR and Punk have paid him, but whether he makes another appearance for AEW remains to be seen.

Tony Khan has honored the Hart family with Owen Hart Cup

The Harts are one of the most important families in the history of professional wrestling, alongside the McMahons, the Rhodes' and the Guerreros. AEW and Tony Khan recognized this and honored one of the Hart family members who passed away far too soon: Owen Hart.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling!Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart! Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling!Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart! https://t.co/4vayhDLBwy

The Owen Hart Cup, which has been running since the beginning of April, has pitted some of the best men and women against each other in the name of competition. That competition will eventually conclude at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29th.

The winners will be presented with their own "Owen" trophy by the Owen Hart's widow and founder of the "Owen Hart Foundation," Martha Hart. Martha was in attendance for the May 11th edition of Dynamite to watch the tournament matches, eager as many others are to see who will eventually get their hands on the prize.

Who do you think will win the tournaments? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell