Tony Khan considering drastic decision for Death Riders despite idolizing Jon Moxley, feels WWE legend

A WWE Hall of Famer stated that the AEW President Tony Khan could be considering a big decision for Jon Moxley's Death Riders. Moxley has been the World Champion since the start of his currenrt storyline.

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders have been trying to take over AEW ever since their heel turn a few months ago. Moxley currently holds the World Title while the other group members hold the Trios Titles. However, many fans and veterans have been critical of the ongoing Death Riders storyline. WWE legend, Bully Ray made a big claim as well.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Cope (fka Edge) took out the members of The Death Riders one by one and sent them to the hospital. Bully Ray believes that Tony Khan could be putting a stop to the faction's storyline after the segment on Dynamite. Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Ray said that Khan could end Death Riders despite idolizing Moxley:

"I'm wondering if we are getting to the tail end of The Death Riders because so many people have been vocal about it. Radio shows, podcasts, social media, even the most die-hard AEW fans are like, 'Listen, this is not working.' To the point where even Tony [Khan], as much as he idolises Moxley right now, and does whatever Moxley wants to do right now, he's even gotta be turn around say, 'Alright listen, we might have to take this outback and kill this story.' I don't know, that's a vibe I got tonight." [From 01:12 to 02:01]

Jon Moxley could lose the AEW World Championship soon

At the Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View on March 9, Jon Moxley is slated to defend the AEW World Championship against Cope (fka Edge). After The Rated-R Superstar took out every member of The Death Riders, Moxley will be on his own at Revolution without any backup and could lose the World Title as well.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see if Cope manages to dethrone Moxley at Revolution 2025.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'Busted Open' and give H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

