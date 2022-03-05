"All the credit to Darby for spotting him" - Tony Khan credits AEW star for signing 16-year old prodigy

A few weeks ago, Tony Khan signed 16-year old Nick Wayne to AEW. According to the Jaguars boss, Darby Allin deserves the credit for spotting the talent on the independent circuit.

Khan dips into the independent talent pool very often. A large number of people working on Dark and Elevation happen to be indie stars who've been given the opportunity to square off against established AEW talent.

Speaking to The Megacast, Tony Khan opened up about his relationship with Darby Allin, saying they're two sides of the same coin:

“Darby and I are very close,” Khan said. “I think we’re like twin sides of the same coin. There’s probably nobody I have less in common with that I have a better connection with than Darby."

Tony went on to emphasize how instrumental Allin was in getting the 16-year-old signed:

“He is absolutely the person that brought Nick to my attention. He’s trained with Nick since he was a very young kid and I told him ‘I think when he’s 18, I would love to have him.’ I really took Darby’s word for it. So that’s my guy, Nick Wayne, when he’s 18 years old, I can’t wait for him to step into the ring for us. And I give all the credit to Darby for spotting him.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Like Darby, Nick Wayne got his professional wrestling start in Seattle, WA. Together with Aberdeen native Bryan Danielson, the three will surely be a big draw for their home crowds when AEW eventually makes its way to the Pacific Northwest.

Darby Allin will be in action on AEW Revolution

Darby Allin has been teaming with Sting since the WCW legend's debut in the company. Together, the two have emerged victorious over the likes of FTR, The Acclaimed, and 2point0.

The face-painted duo will next team up and Sammy Guevara to take on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy in a six-man tornado tag team match at AEW Revolution on March 6.

But prior to the match on pay-per-view, Allin will take on Guevara and Andrade in a triple threat match on Rampage. The bout will be for Guevara's TNT Championship.

Edited by Jacob Terrell