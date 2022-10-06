AEW president Tony Khan details conversation with WWE executive following one year old controversial promo on Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he engaged in a conversation with current WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan in 2021 following rumors of the New Japan Pro Wrestling working with WWE instead of AEW.

One of AEW's most shocking developments in 2021 was the introduction of the "Forbidden Door," where wrestlers from other promotions, including NJPW, IMPACT, and GCW, have all stopped by to make appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

However, shortly after AEW's relationship with NJPW was established, there were reports that WWE would be entering into a working relationship with New Japan, prompting Tony Khan to cut a very blunt and controversial promo before the May 28, 2021, edition of Dynamite.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in a recent interview, the AEW president addressed the promo before claiming that he had spoken to Nick Khan about the situation, however, he kept his cards close to his chest.

"Yeah. So you have talked to him Yeah. Not in person. Was it a positive conversation I don’t wanna get into it, if I may. I haven’t met him, but I have talked to him. I did tell him, that’s what it was," said Khan. [H/T Fightful]

Regarding the May 28th, 2022 promo, Khan admitted that it wasn't meant to be taken personally. Instead, it was meant to shut down rampant rumors that were blatantly not true.

"It was a promo for my own show, but it was also saying hey, if you read online that New Japan’s not working with AEW, that they’re gonna work with WWE, that’s not true because AEW and New Japan have a very strong relationship. Here’s why. Then I explained it. I had heard Nick called them, and that was why I did it. I’ve also told him this since." [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan took shots at Nick Khan recently on Twitter

When Tony Khan takes to Twitter, there is a strong chance that he is either going to promote his upcoming events, or he's going to take a cheeky jab at the opposition. On October 3, 2022, he did the latter.

Khan found himself involved in an online dispute where he was accused of getting a show for Barstool Sports canceled. However, it was clarified that it was Nick Khan that got the show canceled, which led Tony to take to Twitter and inadvertently call the WWE co-CEO "two-faced."

It seems as if even after almost a year and a half since his promo on Dynamite addressing the NJPW rumors, Tony still believes that there is only room for one Khan in the wrestling business.

Do you agree with what Tony Khan had to say? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes