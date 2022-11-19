AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) had an impressive run in WWE. She not only contributed to the women's revolution but was also the first NXT Women's Champion. During a recent interview, The Anti-Diva opened up on how Tony Khan wanted her to start competing in AEW.

Saraya debuted in AEW on the September 21 episode of Dynamite. The former Divas Champion was one of the biggest prospects in wrestling before injuring her neck during her time in WWE. Upon debuting with All Elite Wrestling, the former Paige announced that she has been cleared to wrestle in the ring. She is slated to face Britt Baker at Full Gear after nearly five years.

During a recent interaction on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Saraya highlighted the AEW President's concern for her wrestling again. The former WWE star added that he wanted her to gradually slip back into wrestling by taking the same steps Sting did.

“So I asked Tony [Khan] about it. And at first he was like, well, maybe we can do tag matches, depending on how cleared you are, you know, kind of like how we did with Sting. And I was just like, Yeah, but like, if I was to come back, I would want it to be like a singles match. I feel like that’s such a big deal. Not that I didn’t want to work with the rest of the girls, I was just like, if I wanted to come back, I just had this dream in my head that it will be a singles match.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Saraya visited multiple doctors before officially getting cleared to wrestle again

In the same interview, Saraya stated that she saw multiple doctors apart from WWE and AEW medical advisors.

“And so I took it upon myself to be like, Alright, I’m gonna go to a non-wrestling doctor. Nothing to do with WWE, nothing to do with AEW, just a doctor as like, doesn’t have like [bias]. I know doctors are not supposed to be biased, but that was in my head. There’s zero bias if I go to someone outside of wrestling, because this time around, if I was potentially able to get cleared, I would want it to be because I’m 100% ready to go. Not because they’re like, well, maybe we can squeeze her in these and these matches. Like I know, I want to be 100% ready.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Paige will look to make a triumphant return to the ring come November 19. Fans will wait with bated breath to see how the former Divas Champion will do in her first match in almost five years.

