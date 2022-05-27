"Like everybody in AEW" - Tony Khan discloses how CM Punk got no preferential treatment for his world title run so far

Ahead of CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page facing off at Double or Nothing, Tony Khan spoke about the Second City Saint's AEW run so far.

Since his debut last year, Punk has been on a meteoric rise through the ranks in All Elite Wrestling. From facing young talents like Darby Allin to experienced veterans like Dustin Rhodes, he has come a long way on his journey to the top. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Hangman Page.

During a recent media call, the AEW President spoke at length about his thoughts on Punk and Hangman's feud. Tony Khan went on to make it clear that the Second City Saint has legitimately earned his title shot.

"Like everybody in AEW, it would make sense for CM Punk to come in, fight top wrestlers and he did want to wrestle for championship which I think is very important for him. Like everybody else, he will come in and work his way to the top and try to earn the spot in the rankings and he has really done that," Khan said. [9:15 - 10:30]

Khan then noted some of the feuds Punk has had and how that has elevated him in AEW. He recalled Punk's feuds against Eddie Kingston and MJF. He also stated that Hangman Page is the "best champion in all of wrestling," before going on to compare the Page vs. Punk match to two trains colliding.

"He has put the work in and out of the ring. In my opinion, he fought some of the best wrestlers in AEW... That's why it is such an exciting match because of years of hardwork for Hangman and Punk [...] I think its very fitting like two trains colliding on Sunday- Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the world title." [10:32 - 13:10]

The feud has been more personal for Hangman than CM Punk

This week's edition of Dynamite had the Anxious Millennial Cowboy face the former WWE Champion in a fiery promo segment.

While Punk expressed confusion at the passionate anger of Hangman, the latter made it clear that he had no respect for the challenger. Indicating that the Second City Saint was a usurper of sorts in AEW, Hangman claimed he wasn't simply defending his title but also defending the promotion from Punk.

Given how things stand, the upcoming pay-per-view is expected to be an entertaining affair, to say the least. It remains to be seen who will come out on top at Double or Nothing, with Punk looking for his first championship reign in All Elite Wrestling.

