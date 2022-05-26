"I will be defending AEW from you" - World Champion has an intense face-off with CM Punk ahead of Double or Nothing match

Hangman Page's thoughts about CM Punk were unveiled this week, as the two had a passionate war of words on AEW Dynamite.

The Second City Saint is scheduled to have a title match at Double or Nothing against Hangman Page. While Punk has worked his way up the ranks, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy is not impressed.

During a segment this week, Punk clarified that the match was not personal to him while expressing his confusion at the AEW World Champion's intensity. On the other hand, Hangman had some choice words for his next opponent.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy talked about how AEW is his home and how he will be defending it from Punk:

"You[Punk] talk a big game about workers' rights, yeah? Well, you've shown the exact opposite since you've gotten here. I love this place, I care about this place. This is my home. This Sunday at Double or Nothing, I will not be defending this championship against you. For the first time in my life, I will be defending All Elite Wrestling from you." (0:01-0:29)

Check out the clip below:

The segment ended with Punk shoving Hangman, prompting a punch from the latter. It seems undebatable that the match means more than a simple title defense for the reigning world champion.

Lance Archer teased an appearance at the match between CM Punk and Hangman Page

While the title defense match is expected to settle things between CM Punk and Hangman, Lance Archer also seems to be edging towards an appearance at Double or Nothing.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Archer teased an entry in the upcoming pay-per-view.

"Guess what? It doesn't mean I might not show up and just kick the crap out of whoever wins that championship match. Just because I'm not written down on the card doesn't mean I'm not gonna show up and make my name be heard." (7:27)

Given how things stand, Double or Nothing is predicted to be an exciting event. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens between CM Punk and Hangman Page on May 29 and who emerges as the world champion at the end.

