Tony Khan discloses details of a never-seen-before match on upcoming AEW Rampage

This week's AEW Rampage will feature a brand new match in Tony Khan's Promotion.

This week's Dynamite ended with a massive main event with the Jericho Appreciation society against an alliance of Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. The show featured two side-by-side rings, which will apparently be repurposed for the Rampage Taping.

After the show went off-air, Tony Khan addressed the crowd regarding the upcoming match, dubbed "Royal Rampage." The AEW president broke down the rules of the Battle Royal style match.

According to Khan, the winner of the upcoming battle Royale match on Rampage will become the no. 1 contender for Jon Moxley's interim World title.

While several major stars are expected to participate in the match to get a fast ticket to the title, only time will tell who will be left standing when the dust settles.

You can check out the full results of Dynamite: Blood and Guts HERE.

Rampage will also feature the Young Bucks' first match after becoming AEW Tag Team Champions

In a backstage segment on Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson challenged the team of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI for a match on Friday's Rampage.

The segment had the Young Bucks state that Goto and YOSHI-HASHI would have to beat them once to prove their prowess to the fans. If the Japanese duo wins the match against them in Rampage, they could also get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The Undisputed Elite members are currently in their second reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. It is worth noting that they are the first duo to win the tag team title twice.

While the match between the All Elite and the Japanese team seems to have a lot of promise, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the team of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI could beat the Young Bucks on Rampage.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far