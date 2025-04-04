Tony Khan discusses future of hardcore matches in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan finally gave a huge verdict on whether he will continue to book hardcore matches in the promotion. Over the years, WWE refused to book violent, bloodbath matches in their company. However, since AEW's inception, fans have been able to enjoy brutal contests. This is one of the main reasons why the product is regarded as an alternative.

Fans on social media often criticize the product for being too violent. A recent spot from Dynamite drew huge attention. During a street fight between Cope and Jon Moxley, the latter violently landed on a spiked bat. The spikes were literally embedded in his back, and the referee had to pull it out. Tony Khan received a lot of criticism for the dangerous spot.

When asked about it during the Dynasty media call, the All Elite President stated that he would continue to book hardcore matches, as many fans enjoy them.

Vince Russo despised the AEW Street Fight

Jon Moxley and Cope were trending across social media as the match featured numerous shocking moments. One of the most infamous moments of the bout was the Rated-R Superstar suplexing onto his personalized weapon, Spike. Many veterans disliked the eerie spot, and Vince Russo also had some harsh words about the match.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaw, the WCW veteran stated that AEW shouldn't be doing this kind of spot, as it may impact their contracts.

"Bro, they just signed a mega deal with TNT and TBS. Those freaking executives watching that? Are you kidding me, bro? Like 'Oh my God. Why?' (...) Now you are effing with the contract. Now you are effing with big money. You know people are gonna light up that switchboard. You know they are. Why? Like, just why?" he said.

It remains to be seen if the WBD executives ever object to the level of violence featured on the network.

