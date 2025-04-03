A WWE veteran recently talked about one of the riskiest spots in AEW history to date, expressing his anger at the segment. According to the veteran Vince Russo, the spot endangered much more than just the wrestlers involved.

In a recent Street Fight match between Adam Copeland and Jon Moxley, things took a turn for the extreme when Copeland used a spiked bat to attack Moxley's back. The bat impaled itself on Moxley after a suplex by Cope and had to be pulled out by Wheeler Yuta and later the referee. According to Russo, such a gruesome segment could affect AEW's deals with TNT and TBS.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Head Writer said:

"Bro, they just signed a mega deal with TNT and TBS. Those freaking executives watching that? Are you kidding me, bro? Like 'Oh my God. Why?' (...) Now you are effing with the contract. Now you are effing with big money. You know people are gonna light up that switchboard. You know they are. Why? Like, just why?" [8:34 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer also criticized the AEW spot

According to Booker T, the risky AEW spot involving Jon Moxley and Cope crossed a line.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend stated that he simply did not enjoy the segment. He said:

"It's not my cup of tea, let me tell you that right now. You won't see anything like that at Reality of Wrestling. Maybe in one of those death matches in Japan, you might see something like that. I don't think I've seen anything quite that gory inside of a match," Booker said. "Come on, what are you gonna do next? Shoot yourself? You know, bring a gun in and just shoot me?" [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Moxley plans to do next and if Tony Khan would take any steps to control the violent nature of his matches.

