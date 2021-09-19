"Exciting plans" - Tony Khan opens up about AEW's women's division

AEW Chairman Tony Khan recently revealed on Busted Open Radio that he has some exciting plans for the women's division. He was delighted with the division and reminded everyone that AEW made a statement with All Out 2021.

All Out turned out to be a phenomenal show for Tony Khan's brand. AEW pulled off some excellent surprises as Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made their debuts.

Fans went gaga over the signing of these superstars, especially Ruby Soho. In the past, AEW has been criticized for having a weak women's division, but Soho's addition is a huge statement.

On Busted Open Radio, Khan spoke highly about his women's division. He stated that he is excited to have a strong AEW Women's Champion in Dr. Britt Baker and equally strong contenders in the locker room.

"Absolutely. That was one of the statements that I wanted to make at All Out. We made a ton of statements at All Out. It was over the most successful pay-per-view and really one of the great PPV success stories of the last 20 years. I really believe the division has gotten so strong and it's going to be a real strength for AEW and we have a great women’s world champion Dr. Britt Baker and we have some great contenders coming up and I have some real plans for the women’s division which I'm very excited about," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan hints at more talent acquisition

The CEO also spoke about acquiring more talent for AEW in the same interview. Tony talked about young stars such as Sammy Guevara and Dante Martin and how quickly they grew as wrestling superstars.

There’s a lot of young stars on this roster and I have some stuff up my sleeve coming soon too. It’s something we’re always keeping an eye on is trying to find young stars for the future and I think we have a great young roster,” Tony Khan said.

Fans are excited about the way the brand has grown so far. Tony is expected to research and acquire some of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry. Huge names such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and many more have been rumored to be moving to AEW.

Fans should keep an eye on AEW shows in the coming weeks because it does look like Tony Khan indeed has some stuff up his sleeves.

