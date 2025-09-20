Tony Khan Disgusted With AEW World Champion

AEW President Tony Khan is set to present All Out pay-per-view from Toronto this Saturday. The event is going to feature some big matches including a Champion vs Champion match between Hangman Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher. In a recent interview, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm revealed how Tony is disgusted by her ideas.Toni Storm is one of the most accomplished female wrestlers in the history of All Elite Wrestling. She is also one of the most creative minds in the world of professional wrestling. While appearing in an interview with TVInsider.com, Toni talked about how the AEW President works in terms of creative backstage.“I think you might actually be surprised. There have been a lot of ideas shot down. A lot of wild ideas that our President Tony Khan has been just horrified and disgusted by. He really has to work hard to keep it all together, God bless him. He leads a massive team. There are a lot of moving parts backstage at All Elite and Warner Brothers. There is a massive team made up of people I don’t even know or haven’t even met. But TK is definitely the leader and all. Nothing gets past him as much as I do try to push the limits.&quot; She said. [H:T/ NoDQ.com]It's great to see the AEW talent praise Tony Khan publicly ahead of the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. Tony Khan reveals the real reason behind changing the time of All OutAEW and WWE are set to go head to head once again as All Out and WrestlePalooza will take place on the same day. However, Tony Khan had changed the start time to 3 P.M. ET. Many people thought that this decision was made to avoid clashing the show with WrestlePalooza that will start airing at 7 P.M. ET.While speaking on the All Out Media Call, the AEW President revealed the real reason behind the timing change.&quot;It was the right decision for the fans to put the time here and for us, being in the pay-per-view business, to continue this run of great shows. Making these adjustments based on the wrestling landscape and based on our metrics, we thought this would be our best chance to deliver our best numbers, while still delivering a great show to the fans. It’s worked well for us, and I think it will work well for us this Saturday afternoon,&quot; he said. [H/T: Fightful] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Tony Khan led promotion is going to host a very stacked show this weekend. It will be interesting to see how fans will respond to the All Out pay-per-view.