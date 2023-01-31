Tony Khan dissolves comparisons between AEW star and Stone Cold Steve Austin during WWE Attitude Era

Stone Cold Steve Austin is synonymous with WWE's Attitude Era. His brash and crude approach towards his opponents bore fruit it in the ring or on the mic. Recently, Tony Khan addressed the comparisons between Vince McMahon's push of The Texas Rattlesnake to MJF on AEW.

The WWE Legend altered the dynamics of the Connecticut-based promotion in the 90s. Despite his in-ring career coming to an end following a severe injury, he continues to make sporadic appearances both in-ring and in backstage segments. During the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin was pushed as the anti-hero who went up against the evil boss Vince McMahon.

MJF's current gimmick has seemingly blurred the lines between reality and kayfaybe with his constant clapbacks at fans and fellow colleagues. This has resulted in many citing the similarities between Steve Austin and MJF's push.

On a recent edition of 98Rock 97.9 Baltimore Tony Khan highlighted his contributions to AEW as the President of the promotion.

"It's a very different thing," Khan said. "I consider myself almost as much of a device on the show as anything. I believe it's important to have a person that makes the matches, and everyone knows that I own AEW and run the promotion."

Khan added that the cruciality of AEW having an 'antagonist' dismissed comparisons to the wrestling legend:

"I think it makes a lot of sense to have someone on the show that is pushing against authority, but in this case is somebody who is widely hated and not fighting in the best interest of the promotion, because I always try to do everything that's in the best interest of the wrestling fan and AEW, because that's what I put first." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE allegedly offered Stone Cold Steve Austin a massive pay raise to compete against Roman Reigns

Last year, Stone Cold Steve Austin confronted Kevin Owens in the main event on Night One of WrestleMania 38. He then went on to have a match against the former Universal Champion and emerged victorious.

With the 39th edition of WrestleMania preparations commencing, rumors were afloat that WWE was interested in bringing back The Rock to go up against his cousin. However, with The People's Champion having a jam packed schedule, that was not a possibility.

It was reported that the company had reached out to The Texas Rattlesnake for a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

There has been no update on the WWE Hall of Famer's involvement in The Show of Shows.

