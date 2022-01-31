"I missed him very much" - Tony Khan on emotional return of top AEW star 

AEW President Tony Khan, like many in the wrestling industry, was over the moon to see the return of Jon Moxley. The former AEW world champion was welcomed back with open arms and the boss has now admitted he missed not having Mox around.

Jon Moxley checked himself into a rehabilitation program in November 2021 to treat his growing dependency on alcohol. He was then absent from all wrestling ventures for the remainder of 2021 before returning on the January 19 edition of AEW Dynamite.

During a conversation with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan had this to say about Moxley's return:

“To have Jon Moxley back in AEW is so important, but also just to see him made me smile and made me so happy. I really do love Jon and I missed him very much, it was was hard not having him. It was emotional in many ways, certainly, I think for the fans, they really missed Jon also. And I think Jon missed wrestling and missed the fans. He had a great comeback match last Friday on Rampage and now Jon is back here in AEW,” said Tony Khan (H/T WrestlingInc.).

Moxley cut a passionate promo on his first night back in the ring. He stated that his darkest days are behind him and he's ready to reclaim his spot at the top of the AEW card.

Tony Khan seems to have picked Jon Moxley's next rival

Since Jon Moxley's return, there has been a lingering presence surrounding his matches in the form of the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. After losing his most recent world championship match against Hangman Page, Danielson has taken an interest in the returning Moxley.

Danielson is yet to make any comment on what his intentions are. He has only appeared briefly on episodes of AEW Rampage, where both of Moxley's matches have taken place since his return.

With AEW's next pay-per-view "Revolution" around the corner, what does the future hold for Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see how it plays out.

