"This is the ultimate example of glasshouses"- Tony Khan feels Eric Bischoff should keep his comments to himself

Tony Khan didn't hold back with his assessment of Eric Bischoff. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, he asked the WWE Hall of Famer not to talk about WWE as competition is the "ultimate example of glasshouses."

Eric Bischoff was a prominent part of WCW's counter-programming measures against WWE during Monday Night Wars. He would often take shots at Vince McMahon, using underhanded tactics like leaking WWE results for taped shows.

Because of having such a history, Tony Khan believes that Eric Bischoff should keep his comments to himself. Khan also stated he couldn't control the showtimes for the promotions to go head-to-head against each other.

"I was amused by Eric's comments. I like Eric when we're together, but this is the ultimate example of glasshouses, knowing how Eric conducted himself when he was the President of WCW and he did ask for the head-to-head competition, he said publicly I should be going to that, but I don't decide when these shows are on. This time slot, we looked at a couple of different slots and this was one they thought would do well and I was supportive of because it allowed for a good block of wrestling on Friday night and I knew there would be a good amount of people watching on Friday and it was effectively an opportunity for people to watch everything in one night," Tony Khan said. (h/t: Fightful)

What exactly did Eric Bischoff say about Tony Khan?

On his 83 Weeks podcast last week, Eric Bischoff stated AEW and WWE aren't in a real head-to-head battle at the moment.

The former TNA executive went on to say that AEW should move to WWE's timeslot to get a measure of real competition.

"And another thing Tony came out and says, 'we're at the 1996 stage of WCW and we're not gonna make the same mistakes.' Tony you're inventing some mistakes, brother. By coming out there and constantly comparing yourself and deriding your competition but not having the willingness to say 'okay let's go head-to-head, let's really compete, let's see who can get whose market share'. That's real competition. So, I'm a little disappointed with what I'm hearing from Tony, as well as some of the talent," Eric Bischoff said.

Tony Khan has had Eric Bischoff appear in AEW a few times, so it seems that the relationship between the two is relatively amicable. However, after this change, Tony Khan seems somewhat disappointed with Eric's comments.

