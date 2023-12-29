Tony Khan is excited about the long-awaited AEW return of a former TNT Champion

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he is extremely excited to see a former TNT Champion back in the company heading into the new year.

The former champion in question is Sammy Guevara, who returned to AEW on the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite on December 27th following a period of absence due to a concussion and the birth of his first child.

Guevara confronted Don Callis, who, according to Sammy, never checked up on him while he was away from the company. This led to Don's 'family' beating down the former TNT Champion before Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin made the save.

Expand Tweet

During the recent media call to promote AEW World's End, Tony Khan had nothing but nice things to say about Guevara and expressed how excited he was to have him back in the company.

"Sammy [Guevara] is somebody we’re really excited about, and of course Sammy has a lot of great history to mind and there’s always something to be said for having a huge star like Sammy Guevara returning from injury. We’ve got so much to celebrate [too] with Tay [Melo] and Sammy and the birth of Luna and I’m very excited for them.” [From 46:40 to 47:04]

Tony Khan made a slight alteration to Sammy Guevara's return match

Shortly after Guevara made his return, it was confirmed that The Spanish God, Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin would take on Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher in an eight-man tag team match at this Saturday's pay-per-view.

However, there has been a slight change to the match since its announcement as Tony Khan replaced Fletcher with fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, it's unclear why the ROH Television Champion was removed from the match. However, he was recently confirmed to be defending his title on the first episode of 'ROH on HonorClub' of 2024 against Willie Mack.

Are you excited for AEW World's End? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.