Tony Khan explains why AEW has felt "all over the place" lately

Tony Khan recently explained the reason behind AEW's shortcomings, particularly around the Forbidden Door event.

AEW has been hit by a barrage of injuries on the roster since the beginning of the year. Prominent stars like Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole have all suffered injuries, rendering them unable to participate for varying durations.

This has also led to some major changes to the card for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, as top stars like Danielson and Omega were absent during the event.

Speaking about the seemingly underwhelming storylines recently on The Walkway to Fight Club, Tony Khan explained how the vonancies on the roster had affected his plans.

"A lot of the big names are coming back. Bryan Danielson's back in action and you know, his last match had a shocking ending and I think that has kept people wondering what's next for Bryan Danielson in the ring. But we have so many great stars that have been away from AEW, and what we have been able to do this summer is really special. A lot of plans changed going into Forbidden Door, and that's why things were a little all over the place going in to the show but there were a bunch of great matches in June, including a Road Rager show that was stacked up top to bottom." (3:28 - 4:08)

With CM Punk and Bryan Danielson now back in action, things are looking up for Tony Khan's Promotion again.

Tony Khan recently made a bold claim regarding the competition between AEW and WWE

The pro-wrestling world has been tense with excitement as the business war between WWE and the Jacksonville-based company heated up.

Triple H's ascension to power has already initiated some changes in WWE's programming. This has led to speculation about whether Tony Khan has what it takes to keep competing with the massive conglomerate.

During an interview with DAZN recently, Tony Khan made a surprising claim when he stated that the recent changes might help his brand as well.

I think in general, if it's gonna get more people watching wrestling, that's probably not gonna hurt any wrestling company. And we stand to gain the most in many ways because if you're a big wrestling fan, and if you've been away...you might be saying 'Where are Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson? CM Punk's back?'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

As of now, fans can only wait to see which company will outdo the other in the future.

