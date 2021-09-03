"The biggest card we've ever presented"- Tony Khan explains how All Out is the biggest pay-per-view in AEW history

Tony Khan put into words what a lot of people had been thinking already, when he stated that All Out will be the biggest pay-per-view event in AEW history during the AEW media call.

"At All Out, this is the biggest card we've ever presented, period." Tony Khan mentions that while there were changes, this card had long term planning go into it.#AEW | #AEWAllOut — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 2, 2021

All Out will take place on September 5 in Chicago and will witness the return of CM Punk to the ring for the first time in 7 years. Apart from that, almost all big names in AEW have been scheduled for All Out in what is one of the most stacked pay-per-view cards of the year.

"We have so many great stars, we have a great roster and it affords me the ability to book a lot of big matches," Tony Khan said. "We have huge matches on Dynamite, there's gonna be a great card at Arhur Ashe for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. But really, All Out is the biggest card we've ever presented period. And it's the biggest pay-per-view card and there are some epic matches and a lot of it was planned very far ahead."

Tony Khan mentions that it's been a busy time with #Jaguars cuts from the NFL side, along with getting ready for All Out this weekend.#AEW | #AEWAllOut — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 2, 2021

Tony Khan says putting the All Out card together was the most challenging task for him yet

With AEW growing on a consistent basis and adding in big names regularly, it's a challenge for Tony Khan to ensure all of them are involved in meaningful storylines. The AEW boss feels that coming up with the card for All Out was the most challenging for him in multiple ways. However when it came to putting the order down, it went smoothly.

"In a lot of ways this was the most challenging but then when it came time to put the order down, I didn't find it that way. It was pretty natural. In one path, I said it and pretty much everybody I'd told it to said that 'what do you think of this' and everyone's like 'that sounds really good' and you know there's a lot of different ways to skin a cat but in this case I think, it's gonna be great," Tony Khan said.

All Out has the potential to be one of the biggest pay-per-view events in recent wrestling history and immense credit must go to Tony Khan for putting it all together.

We caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk. Interview right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande