"There was some stuff that had been announced" - Tony Khan explains former WWE couple's absence from ROH Supercard of Honor

Tony Khan explained why former WWE superstars Karrion Kross (now known as Killer Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux were not present at Supercard of Honor despite rumors of them being on the show.

ROH's last pay-per-view took place in December last year. With Khan in charge now, he took responsibility for booking the Supercard of Honor. On the other hand, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were surprisingly released from WWE a few months back and were predicted to come to the ROH show.

During the post-show media scrum, the AEW boss was asked about the absence of the former WWE NXT Champion and his partner. Khan clarified:

“Nothing was really booked until I took over. I think there was some stuff that had been announced but they had never been announced on the show. And given some of the stuff on the show I thought for example, and I really like him, I like Killer Kross a lot and Scarlett. I don’t think they were specifically locked into any matches but it is possible the prior management had talked to them, I think the prior management had talked to a lot of people." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan spoke about another former WWE star's ROH debut

Tony Khan spoke about his desire to stay true to the stories in ROH. He then mentioned the debuts of Brian Cage and former WWE NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland on the show.

“I tried to stay true to the stories of Ring of Honor and I want to bring a new era of Ring of Honor and tried to feature a lot of the former names and names of the past and also debut some names for the first time, some wrestlers from AEW like Brian Cage, Swerve and others. It was very cool and there’s a lot of people who have a history in Ring of Honor and even recently who are in AEW. When I took over the booking, there had only been a few things announced and that wasn’t one of the things and there wasn’t a match locked in. Total respect to both of them and could’ve easily seen that fitting in too.”

In arguably the biggest moment of the night, Samoa Joe showed up at the end of the show to confront Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal. It was a memorable return for the iconic Ring of Honor legend, and it put the perfect exclamation mark on a great show.

