Tony Khan explains why major plans for AEW Blood and Guts were scrapped

Tony Khan has explained the reason behind the scrapping of a major blood and guts match.

In AEW's Blood and Guts matches, two teams fight in two rings placed side by side and enclosed by a steel structure. It is like the classic WarGames match, but the only difference is that there is no pinfall, the only way to win is by submission. Until this day, two men's blood and guts matches have taken place in AEW, and the third one is set to take place on the July 19th episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan recently explained that while he considered the idea of a women's Bood and Guts match, it will not be possible this year. This is due to different injuries faced by the women's division. Khan acknowledged the conditions building up for such a match between The Outcasts (Toni Storm, Saraya, Ruby Soho) and Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and others.

But, Tony added, with Jamie's injury and Willow Nightingale's recent return from a major head injury, it would not be smart to put them in such a brutal match. He said:

"It would have been an interesting idea, it could have been a great match. I definitely think Jamie Hayter's injury, is probably a five-on-five there given some of the depth issues, and especially given Willow Nightingale just got back and putting her in that kind of match after she had a major head injury in Japan, probably wouldn't be very smart. We've had some other major injuries there, and when there was some fan momentum for that idea, I think the Outcasts vs. Jamie, Britt, and some others, was really running red hot and Jamie Hayter was a part of that. Some of the momentum for that, when Jamie Hayter was running hot as champion, was there, and I'm not sure at this moment, given some of the injuries we had, that was feasible."

He also pointed out that the recent participation of the women in the hard-hitting Owen Hart Tournament is also a reason behind the Blood and Guts match not being feasible at this point.

"Also, with so many of the women competing this week in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, it is a very hard-hitting match and there is a lot of attrition for it. Santana still hasn't been back from last year. The women's division is pretty beat up, they've been beating the hell out of each other. Probably was not a feasible idea for them this year." (H/T Fightful)

While a women's Blood and Guts match would have been an interesting prospect, it is hard not to agree with Tony's concern about the injuries faced by the Women's division in AEW.

Blood And Guts match set between Blackpool Combat Club and The Golden Elite

The issues between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite have reached boiling point over the past few months. The conflict between the two major factions can now only be settled inside the steel chamber with two rings.

On the July 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, "Hangman" Adam Page), joined by Kota Ibushi, will take on Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), joined by Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac in a brutal Blood and Guts match.

Who do you think will come out on top in the brutal match? Sound off in the comments below!