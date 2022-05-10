Tony Khan explains when his 'on-air' persona will appear on AEW programming

Tony Khan has explained when his on-air persona will appear on AEW programming. Khan was recently a guest on Swerve Strickland's Swerve City” podcast.

Since the inception of All Elite Wrestling, the AEW President has appeared on television on a few occasions. Khan was present during the Brodie Lee memorial, the Ring of Honor announcement, and the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door announcement.

During the conversation, Strickland asked TK when his on-screen persona was going to pop up. The AEW star said:

“That’s where I was going to go to next. Where is the ‘Tony Khan persona’ going to pop up?” (h/t:WrestleZone)

In response, Khan simply noted that he will not appear as an on-air persona. He said:

“It’s not, it’s not,”

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

@AEW x @njpwworld

We sold over 11,000 tickets today, with a small allotment still held back for the general sale tomorrow!

is on TNT early tomorrow @ 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT! Thank you amazing wrestling fans who purchased tickets to #ForbiddenDoor ppv!We sold over 11,000 tickets today, with a small allotment still held back for the general sale tomorrow! #AEWRampage is on TNT early tomorrow @ 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT! Thank you amazing wrestling fans who purchased tickets to@AEW x @njpwworld #ForbiddenDoor ppv!We sold over 11,000 tickets today, with a small allotment still held back for the general sale tomorrow!#AEWRampage is on TNT early tomorrow @ 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT!

Tony Khan also explained the troubles he is having in order to fit AEW stars on TV every week

During the same conversation with Swerve Strickland, Tony Khan admitted that having to accommodate every AEW star on TV is a real challenge he faces on a weekly basis. Khan said:

“I think a big thing is right now we have so many great stars and there’s only three hours of TV time in AEW. So it’s a challenge, but I think we use other great outlets at our disposal like AEW Dark and AEW Elevation which are great shows.” (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

The current AEW roster is filled with some absolute superstars at the moment. Established names such as Hangman Adam Page, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Thunder Rosa, and Britt Baker, who almost appear on Dynamite and Rampage on a weekly basis.

Khan further went on to praise AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation and noted how superstars such as The Acclaimed, Powerhouse Hobbs, and others made a name via the YouTube shows.

“We’ve seen a lot of great wrestlers come to TV and they started on AEW Dark and they weren’t in prominent winning positions. We’ve seen people like Max Caster, Will Hobbs and actually Max Caster and Anthony Bowens worked separately on Dark and then ended up coming together as a team and a number of other people as well. It’s helped us enhance our women’s division. I think a lot of really quality people started wrestling there and got a lot of good reps in, and now they’ve become really solid TV wrestlers for us. So AEW Dark and Elevation have given us an outlet to grow." said Tony Khan (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Would you like to see Tony Khan as an 'on-air' persona in AEW? Sound off below in the comment section!

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier