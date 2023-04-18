Tony Khan "f**ked it up" with 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's return, veteran claims

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has criticized Tony Khan for handling former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy's return to AEW.

Hardy was suspended from AEW after his arrest for DUI in June 2022. He completed his substance abuse treatment and returned to the company last week on Dynamite.

The crowd was ecstatic as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy entered the ring to defend Matt Hardy, Isaiah Cassidy, and Hook from the Firm members and delivered a Swanton Bomb on Lee Moriarty.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran expressed his disapproval of Tony Khan's decision to reunite the Hardy brothers. He criticized the way Khan reintroduced Jeff Hardy, saying that despite the crowd's excitement:

"Jeff Hardy's music plays, and instantly the place blows. They go crazy, they hit their feet, they're standing up, and he hits the ring. And it doesn't look necessarily pretty, and they don't care. He beats up the heels, he hits a Swanton, and he hugs Matt Hardy, and the place is going berserk. And I can't believe that not only has Tony f**k this up again but in exactly the same way as he f**ked it up the first time," Cornette said. [3:26 - 4:03]

He further stated Khan's decision to reunite the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion against opponents that nobody cared about.

"He has reunited the Hardys against people that nobody gives two dog sh*ts about. And, to be honest, I don't even think they particularly cared or were caring that he reunited the Hardys. I think they were happy Jeff Hardy was back, and he could have hugged Matt, or he could have hugged Bozo the Clown or Randy Atcher. It wouldn't have made any difference."[4:04 - 4:33]

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy's return match announced on AEW Rampage

The latest edition of AEW Rampage announced the return of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy to in-ring action after 10 months.

During a backstage interview, Hardy spoke for the first time and will join his brother's team in a match against The Firm, which will take place inside the Hardy compound.

Although the official date has not been confirmed, a recent report from Fightful Select suggests that the match may be postponed for another couple of weeks as Jeff Hardy is not yet medically cleared to compete.

