Tony Khan is facing major problems outside AEW and only he is to be blamed, according to popular critic

A popular sports podcaster has blamed Tony Khan for the problems that the AEW President is facing in his other project outside wrestling. The critic also claimed that Khan writes the scripts for the weekly shows.

Aside from being the CEO and President of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan is also involved with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL as its Chief Football Strategy Officer as well as Fulham FC of the English Premier League as its Vice-Chairman and Director of Football Operations. Both sports teams are owned by his father, Shahid Khan. Nevertheless, Khan seems to be more dedicated to AEW, as he is the head booker and show writer as well.

Lately, the Jacksonville Jaguars have not been doing well, and their management is facing heavy criticism. Popular podcaster and sports critic Bill Simmons recently blamed Khan for the current state of the Jaguars.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Bill Simmons Podcast, he stated that Khan's focus on writing shows for AEW is one of the reasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars not performing well.

“One of the reasons they’ll never get it is because the owner’s son, who runs the team, also runs AEW and writes the scripts for it every week. I just don’t think they’re on the ball,” Simmons said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

WWE veteran claims Tony Khan doesn't listen to anyone in AEW

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan is not open to listening to anyone's ideas in AEW. Speaking exclusively on SportsKeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said that despite the dwindling numbers, Tony has been doing "the same exact thing" since the inception of the promotion.

"I don't even think Tony [Khan] wants to hear anybody's ideas. I really don't think... Bro, we are six years [in], no matter where the numbers go, no matter how attendence dwindles, he is doing the same exact thing," Russo stated.

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony considers making a change to his booking style in the coming days.

