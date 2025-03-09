WWE veteran goes off on Tony Khan, says AEW never evolved (Exclusive)

While WWE has been booming in business as of late, the same cannot be said for AEW. According to a wrestling veteran, the fault lies in Tony Khan himself for this.

The Jacksonville-based promotion had an electrifying start when it was launched in 2019, but the ratings and viewership have been on a steady downward trend through the years. Despite that, Tony Khan has been adamant in making barely any changes to the booking methods. According to Vince Russo, this was also possibly one of the reasons why a rumored deal between Shane McMahon and Tony Khan never happened.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that Tony Khan's unwillingness to change the AEW booking is ample evidence that he was not willing to take any advice.

"I don't even think Tony [Khan] wants to hear anybody's ideas. I really don't think... Bro we are six years [in], no matter where the numbers go, no matter how attendence dwindles, he is doing the same exact thing," Russo said. [From 11:10 onwards]

WWE veteran thinks Shane McMahon wants a stake in AEW

Shane McMahon met with Tony Khan last year, and following that, it was rumored that McMahon could be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to Vince Russo, Shane O'Mac would probably never join the Jacksonville-based company unless he owned a part of it.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Russo explained his thought process and stated:

"I think that's a real possibility if he [Shane McMahon] has stake in it," said Russo. "He's not going to AEW unless he owns a part of it. And Mac, I'll tell you why it even makes more sense to me than it did last week because now, with this WBD deal going through with AEW, bro, you're hearing a lot of scuttlebutt that Warner Bros. Discovery may own a stake in the company. If that indeed is true, I could definitely see them wanting Shane McMahon to be part of the fold." [From 02:44 to 03:20]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Shane McMahon will ever return to the ring or debut in Tony Khan's company.

