"They captured the spirit" - Tony Khan on how famous ECW event inspired ROH Supercard of Honor

AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan has revealed how ECW One Night Stand from 2005 played a part in how he put together the recent Ring of Honor event Supercard of Honor.

Supercard of Honor was the first ROH event since the company went on hiatus at the end of 202. It was also the company's first show since Tony Khan purchased it in March 2022.

The event went down as one of the highlights of WrestleMania weekend. The ROH Tag Team Championship match between FTR and The Briscoe Brothers was widely viewed as one of the best matches in Ring of Honor history.

Speaking on "Rasslin" with Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports, Tony Khan stated that he took inspiration from the 2005 ECW One Night Stand event when putting together Supercard of Honor.

"I felt like I wanted to strike while the iron was hot with Ring Of Honor, not do like cold tribute matches," said Khan. "But on the other hand, One Night Stand is one of the greatest PPVs, because they captured the spirit of ECW, and there was a lot of exciting stuff on the show. Apples and oranges, they’re totally different shows." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Khan went on to mention that he could have put together an AEW-style show, but that wouldn't have been the right thing to do. Supercard of Honor needed to feel different, which is why he was inspired by the way One Night Stand stayed true to ECW's style.

“I thought, ‘hey, we can do a show that captures the spirit of AEW. I don’t want to do an AEW show.’ That is what was great about One Night Stand, it was not a WWE show," Khan continued. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Khan has paid tribute to ECW in his own unique way

After the October 8th, 2021, edition of AEW Rampage went off the air, Tony Khan decided to pay tribute to ECW, given the fact that they were airing their broadcast from ECW's old stomping grounds in Philadelphia.

Khan brought former ECW World Champions Taz and Jerry Lynn to the ring, as well as former ECW Television Champions Chris Jericho and Dean Malenko to say some words to the fans in attendance.

During the segment, CM Punk came down to the ring to comically point out that he was also a former ECW Champion in his career. Punk held the title during the brand's reimagined run under the guidance of WWE.

