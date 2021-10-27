"My dad expected it to fail" – Tony Khan reveals why his father gave him money to start AEW

AEW boss Tony Khan undertook one of the most ambitious wrestling projects in history when he started All Elite Wrestling. His father, the billionaire Shahid Khan, did not think AEW was going to be a success.

Tony Khan spoke to Business Insider and talked about how his father was initially skeptical of the idea. The Jaguars co-owner mentioned that the availability of free agents in 2019 helped him make his decision.

Tony Khan concluded by saying that AEW started as a challenger and an alternative but is now a large wrestling company in itself.

“There were so many wrestlers without a contract, or their contract was ending by 2019. My dad expected it to fail, but I convinced him to take a leap,” Khan said.

“He gave me the money because he said I’d inherit it anyway, so I might as well ‘blow it now.' One of the reasons AEW is really popular is that it’s a great blend of stars who have gotten experience from wrestling in other places, and stars who have grown organically. It has to be a good blend of young stars and established stars."

"When we started, we were a challenger brand and an alternative. Now we’re a large wrestling company. But fans don’t have to make a choice.”

WIll Tony Khan wrestle at AEW Full Gear?

Yes, you read it correctly. Tony Khan was recently challenged to a tag team match by AEW Star and rapper Max Caster.

The Acclaimed, Max Caster in particular, have been thorns in Tony Khan's side. The tag team has often made a nuisance of themselves, interrupting Khan on off-air segments.

However, it's unlikely we'll see Tony Khan in action. If he were to wrestle in a tag team match, who would you like to see him tag in against?

