Tony Khan finally addresses major AEW rumor

AEW President Tony Khan finally gave his take on a rumor regarding his promotion that has been circulating for months. He also opened up about whether he has the data to confirm the rumors.After being aired on WBD's TV channels since their deal started, AEW Dynamite and Collision began simulcasting on HBO Max at the start of 2025. According to a report earlier this year, Dynamite gets an average of 500,000 viewers on Max. The rumor was disputed by many people in the wrestling community.During the AEW Forbidden Door 2025 Post-Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked whether Dynamite gets a million viewers between cable and Max. Khan cited the report, saying he doesn't actually know about those numbers.“I don’t know. According to a report I saw, we may be, but I don’t know. All I know is we are one of the top sports shows. I don’t know what the NBA viewership is, I don’t know the NHL viewership. I can compare regular streaming NHL to AEW. I see AEW probably has a good chance at being a very strong league in the Sports tab on HBO Max.&quot; [H/T: Ringside News]Tony Khan on whether he has any data regarding AEW from HBO MAXDuring the Forbidden Door 2025 Post-Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan also declared that he doesn't have data about AEW shows on HBO Max. He also said that he would be analyzing the data if it were given to him.&quot;There are going to be more opportunities to build relationships with HBO Max. But I honestly can’t say exactly. I don’t have remotely, not even 1%, the amount of data that I get on a TBS show. If they gave it to me, I’d be breaking it down.” [H/T: Ringside News]Only time will tell if WBD will ever release the actual HBO MAX numbers for AEW shows in the near future.