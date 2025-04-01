AEW witnesses massive progress after network partner upgrade

AEW inked a new agreement with its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, that resulted in the promotion's content becoming accessible on a major streaming platform in addition to its television slots. It appears that this deal has paid off for the Tony Khan-led company with regard to its viewership reach.

Late last year, All Elite Wrestling and WBD announced that they were continuing their working relationship, retaining AEW Dynamite and Collision moving forward by way of weekly television in addition to old and new TV specials and PPVs. The wrestling promotion's programming also started streaming on MAX this year as a part of the deal. All Elite Wrestling action from the year of its foundation and onwards is being added "on a rolling basis" to the OTT platform's library as well.

Recent AEW content has been received positively by live crowds and fans, translating further into an upward swing in viewership ratings. While these numbers generally only account for cable television, a new report from BJ Bethel of SEScoops has shed light on the viewership figures drawn by its flagship show, Dynamite, on MAX and how it adds to the promotion's overall audience reach.

The report claims that AEW Dynamite has been raking in an average of 500,000 viewers on MAX since it started streaming on the platform earlier this year. Adding these figures to its recent weekly numbers brings the Wednesday night show's total viewership to an average of approximately 1 - 1.2 million per episode.

The report further notes that, according to inside sources, All Elite Wrestling has "regularly outperformed" a few "major" hockey bouts on MAX.

AEW set for another huge milestone

AEW is set to make history next month as Wednesday Night Dynamite sits poised to become the longest-running wrestling program on Turner Sports, overtaking WCW Monday Nitro. Some time earlier, Tony Khan announced on X/Twitter that the promotion will mark the occasion through a special episode of Dynamite, dubbed Spring Breakthru, on April 16 in Boston.

"Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AllEliteWrestlingDynamite 289, Wednesday, April 16 in Boston, [All Elite Wrestling] Spring BreakThru! We’ll celebrate Wednesday Night Dynamite becoming the longest running prime time weekly pro wrestling program in Turner Sports history!" - Khan wrote.

It remains to be seen what TK and company have planned for the upcoming event and for fans at Dynasty 2025 before that.

