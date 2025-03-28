AEW Dynamite sees uptick in ratings as Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland come face-to-face

Many of AEW's most popular names appeared on this week's episode of Dynamite, including Swerve Strickland and All Elite World Champion Jon Moxley. Ratings for the action-packed program are now in, registering another upswing in viewership figures.

All Elite Wrestling continues to build the card for its next major event, Dynasty 2025, and rolled into St. Paul, Minnesota, for this week's edition of Dynamite. The episode presented a number of star-studded matches and advanced the storylines that are currently being developed on AEW programming, even adding multiple title bouts to the upcoming pay-per-views.

The March 26 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite witnessed appearances from many of the company's top names, including Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and Jon Moxley (who had a tense chat ahead of their Dynasty 2025 AEW World Title bout), Konosuke Takeshita, MJF, The Hurt Syndicate, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm and more. The show balanced hard-hitting action with promos and character development through in-ring and backstage interactions.

For a third consecutive week, Tony Khan and co.'s creative efforts have paid off in the form of yet another boost in viewership numbers. Wrestlenomics has reported that this week's edition of Dynamite raked in an average of 663,000 viewers, improving on those drawn by the March 19 episode of the program. The 18-49 demo-rating did experience a dip, however, dropping to 0.17 from last week's 0.19.

The report further claims that Dynamite came in "approximately" fifth or sixth this Wednesday night for the key demo on cable.

Match results for this week's AEW Dynamite

Fans in attendance at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul earlier this week witnessed many of AEW's most promising and seasoned athletes go toe-to-toe in a variety of matches on Dynamite. Read the outcomes of the bouts on the card below:

International Champion Kenny Omega defeats Blake Christian

Kyle Fletcher defeats Brody King

Powerhouse Hobbs defeats Mark Davis

Top Flight defeat Alex Findley & Devo Knight

Konosuke Takeshita defeats Mark Briscoe

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford defeat Thunder Rosa and Women's World Champion Toni Storm

All Elite Wrestling will next be headed to Milwaukee this Saturday for this week's episode of Collision.

