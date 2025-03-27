Death Riders member confirmed for major AEW Collision match ahead of Dynasty

The Death Riders will defend their AEW World Trios Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025. Ahead of that, a member of the faction will compete this weekend on Collision.

FTR and Adam Copeland had a sit-down interview on the March 26 edition of Dynamite, during which Dax Harwood explained and apologized for his display of frustration toward Cope following the latter's loss to Jon Moxley last week. He went on to suggest to his tag partner Cash Wheeler that the duo now focus on The Hurt Syndicate and the Tag Team Championship. Wheeler, however, expressed interest in capturing the World Trios Titles from The Death Riders alongside Harwood and Cope.

Later on, Dynamite, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC addressed Rated-FTR and accepted their challenge for AEW Dynasty 2025. It was then announced that Yuta would face Dax Harwood in a one-on-one match during this week's episode of Collision, which is set to air from Milwaukee, WI.

"THIS SATURDAY 03/29! #[AllEliteWrestling]Collision Milwaukee, WI LIVE at 8ET / 7 CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax Wheeler Yuta vs Dax Harwood Rated-FTR begins the hunt for the AEW World Trios Titles at #[AllEliteWrestling]Dynasty and THIS SATURDAY 1/3 of the Champions @WheelerYuta COLLIDES with @DaxFTR!"

It remains to be seen if Adam Copeland and FTR will taste trios gold next month in Philadelphia.

Backstory for Wheeler Yuta vs. Dax Harwood on AEW Collision

After defeating the up-and-comer earlier this month on Dynamite, Adam Copeland extended a gesture of respect to Wheeler Yuta, which appeared to create a rift between Yuta and his mentor, Jon Moxley, prior to his World Title defense against Copeland at Revolution 2025. However, the former ROH Pure Champion did not turn on The One True King. Instead, he helped him retain his belt at the LA pay-per-view and then last Wednesday during Moxley's vicious Street Fight against Cope.

Yuta also reunited with his trio partner Claudio Castagnoli and PAC last week on Dynamite as they jointly attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. Although FTR arrived to even the odds for Copeland, the latter failed to unseat Moxley for the AEW World Championship due to The Patriarchy’s involvement. Notably, after the match, Dax Harwood refused to help a worn-out Copeland to his feet, leaving both him and Cash Wheeler behind in the ring.

It should be noted that Dax The Axe has been teasing a turn to the dark side lately, leading to speculations that The Top Guys might soon betray The Ultimate Opportunist.

