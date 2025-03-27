Huge accusation made against AEW star Cope

AEW's Cope hasn't been able to find any success over the past few weeks. He failed to win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley twice. His first loss happened at the Revolution pay-per-view, and the latest one was on a recent Dynamite edition in a Street Fight contest. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR have been assisting him in taking down Death Riders since January.

After last week's brutal Street Fight, The Rated R-Superstar was unable to capture the gold due to multiple interruptions. This didn't sit well with FTR's Dax Harwood, as Cope couldn't win the title for the second time. He refused to assist the former TNT Champion and walked away.

On tonight's Dynamite, Tony Schiovane interviewed FTR and Cope. Harwood apologized at the very start of the interview for his attitude last week and explained why he had vented his frustration last week.

Dax claimed that FTR had shifted focus from their prime goal, which was the AEW World Tag Team Championships for almost four months, to help the veteran, but the latter still failed to capture the world title.

Before Cope could take exception to the insinuation that their goals were being put aside to help him, Cash explained what both men meant to him and sought to play down the situation.

The trio later decided to get on the same page and challenge The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Only time will tell who will walk out as the champions from the massive event.

